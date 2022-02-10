Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Todd Dissinger Sells 13,370 Shares

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGVC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. 112,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,894. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 222.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

