Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 30.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.78.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

