Needham & Company LLC Trims Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price to $200.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $254.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $141.41 on Monday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $1,768,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

