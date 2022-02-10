NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 52,698 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $232,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $66,347,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

