Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,415,728 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415,728 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 4.29% of Paya worth $59,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.42.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

