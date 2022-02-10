Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $52.96 Million Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 10.92% of Transcat worth $52,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Transcat by 7.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $571.37 million, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

