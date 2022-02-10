Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 20,481 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,117,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,481 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.71% of Verint Systems worth $49,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

