Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,738 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $50,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Amundi bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at $26,133,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $155.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

