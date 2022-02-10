Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,971 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Atlassian worth $55,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian stock opened at $335.60 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.18 and a 200-day moving average of $368.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.30, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

