Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 8,710 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

