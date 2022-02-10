Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,158 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.