Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong Sells 5,184 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $16,174.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

STIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

