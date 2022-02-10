Neurotoken Price Tops $0.0137 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Neurotoken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neurotoken has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. Neurotoken has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $52.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00041280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Neurotoken Coin Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

