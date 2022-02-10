New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 5,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

New Hope Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

