New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 5,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.
New Hope Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHPEF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Hope (NHPEF)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.