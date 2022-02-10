New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Residential Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of New Residential Investment worth $29,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

