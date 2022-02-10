Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

