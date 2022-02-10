NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.79 on March 31st

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NESF opened at GBX 102.16 ($1.38) on Thursday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The stock has a market cap of £601.39 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In other news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($55,713.32).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NESF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.56) price target for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

