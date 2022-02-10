NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.47. 148,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322,767. The stock has a market cap of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

