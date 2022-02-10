NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,211. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.