NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,875 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,336,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after buying an additional 725,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $6.64 on Thursday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

