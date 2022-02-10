NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

NYSE NGL traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 41,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,005. The company has a market cap of $259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

