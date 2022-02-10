Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives $27,525.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27,525.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Nintendo stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.55. 518,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,593. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

