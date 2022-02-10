Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.75.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120,657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

