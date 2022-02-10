Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at ATB Capital

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital to C$50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.10.

TSE:NPI opened at C$36.36 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.53. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.93.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

