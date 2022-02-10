Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.500-$25.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $25.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.03 billion.

NYSE NOC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.53. 25,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,831. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $288.08 and a 12-month high of $408.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

