NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.44. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 234,505 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NTN Buzztime (NTN)
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.