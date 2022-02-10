NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 204,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,867,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,570,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,507,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $98,439,000.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

