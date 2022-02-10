NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.52. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

