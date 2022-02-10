nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $39.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

