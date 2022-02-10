O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OI opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.54.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

