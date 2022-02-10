Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc Sells 70,590 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Stock

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 70,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $402,829.53.

On Thursday, January 13th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 34,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $477,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,870,000.00.

NYSE:ECC opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $449.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 167,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

