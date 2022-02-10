Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells $25,223.24 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OSH opened at $16.74 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

