Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $129,108.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.