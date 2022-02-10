OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Raymond James

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OGC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.88.

TSE OGC traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

