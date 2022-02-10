Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Receives $22.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCUP. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $3.33 on Monday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocuphire Pharma news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

