OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,905 Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 60.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition by 15.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

