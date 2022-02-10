OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $121,000 in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the second quarter worth $462,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sandbridge X2 by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 233,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBII stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

