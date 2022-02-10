OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $189,000 in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Flux Power as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 20.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $822,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Flux Power by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.95. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

