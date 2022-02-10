OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:LCAPU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,572,000.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

