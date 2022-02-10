OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 30,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JJC opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

