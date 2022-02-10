Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

OHI opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

