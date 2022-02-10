Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $32.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE OHI opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 544.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.