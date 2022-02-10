Omni Partners US LLC Boosts Stock Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Forum Merger IV worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,753,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

NASDAQ:FMIV remained flat at $$9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.