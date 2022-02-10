Omni Partners US LLC Grows Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 0.07% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCLF. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $19,334,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $7,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $6,404,000.

Shares of RCLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,019. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

