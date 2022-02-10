Omni Partners US LLC Has $13.33 Million Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 114.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,650 shares during the period. Malacca Straits Acquisition comprises 0.7% of Omni Partners US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Omni Partners US LLC owned about 9.33% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 98.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

