Omni Partners US LLC Purchases Shares of 821,675 SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 821,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 12.2% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPAQ remained flat at $$9.92 during trading hours on Thursday. 130,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.