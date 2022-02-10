Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

NYSE OMC opened at $90.12 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

