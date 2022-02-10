onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $75.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

ON stock opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 133.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

