onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.onsemi also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.98-1.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 896,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,425,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.