Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

NYSE ONTO opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock worth $1,622,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

